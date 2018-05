Albert Kelly, An Adviser To EPA Chief Scott Pruitt, Resigns Abruptly Rachel Martin talks to former EPA Superfund manager Albert Kelly, who resigned Tuesday amid the investigations that continue to dog his boss, Scott Pruitt.

Albert Kelly, An Adviser To EPA Chief Scott Pruitt, Resigns Abruptly Albert Kelly, An Adviser To EPA Chief Scott Pruitt, Resigns Abruptly Albert Kelly, An Adviser To EPA Chief Scott Pruitt, Resigns Abruptly Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to former EPA Superfund manager Albert Kelly, who resigned Tuesday amid the investigations that continue to dog his boss, Scott Pruitt. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor