Trump Responds To Giuliani Interview On Fox News

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

President Trump is weighing in this morning on revelations that he reimbursed his personal attorney Michael Cohen for payments that Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump is responding to an interview that his new lawyer Rudy Giuliani gave to Fox News last night. President Trump had previously denied any knowledge of this payment which Giuliani reveals in this Fox News interview. And the whole thing stemmed from an allegation from Stormy Daniels that she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump back in 2006. We are joined now by NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe. Ayesha, thanks for being with us this morning.

AYESHA RASCOE, BYLINE: Thanks for having me.

MARTIN: So the president chiming in on Twitter, responding to the interview Rudy Giuliani made last night with Sean Hannity on Fox News saying that the president actually did reimburse Michael Cohen this $130,000. What is President Trump saying about this this morning?

RASCOE: Well, President Trump is saying on Twitter that Michael Cohen did receive a monthly retainer, and from this retainer that he was receiving, he was reimbursed for this private contract between two parties, i.e., Stormy Daniels. And so he's saying - but he's stressing that this was not from the campaign. It had nothing to do with the campaign. And so he's saying that these type of agreements are very common for celebrities and people of wealth. And so he is saying that the reimbursement happened, but kind of defending it and saying that this is the way things work for when you have a lot of money and you're rich and you deal with accusations.

MARTIN: Right. He's alleging that he had this fund set up to pay his attorney Michael Cohen to just handle matters like this. But how does this jibe with previous statements by the president who has maintained all along that, a., he didn't have an affair with Stormy Daniels - he rejects that - but also that he had no notion of any payment that Michael Cohen would have made to Stormy Daniels?

RASCOE: Well, that's what we don't really know. And I don't think that's really been answered yet because even Rudy Giuliani, he did not say when the president became aware of this payment to Stormy. And he kind of alluded to the idea that maybe the president knew generally about it but didn't know some specifics. And so we don't know. In the past, President Trump said he knew nothing about the payment. And so that's one of the questions that's going to have to be answered now by the administration, is, when did he get knowledge of this payment?

MARTIN: And the distinction you point out is an important one, that Giuliani has said that this payment, this money, didn't come from campaign funds. That is important because the central legal question here isn't whether this affair happened or even whether or not Donald Trump paid money to keep Stormy Daniels quiet. It's whether or not the money was part of the campaign, right?

RASCOE: Yes. Yes. So there is a question of whether this violated campaign finance laws. There are some people who have said that even if it didn't come from the campaign, if it was helping the campaign, an argument could be made that it could constitute a violation if they didn't report it and things of that nature. So there will still be questions raised about this.

MARTIN: The timing, obviously. This payment was made in the run up to the vote, which is why it would have - you could argue that it affected the outcome. Ayesha Rascoe, NPR White House reporter. Thank you so much.

RASCOE: Thank you.

