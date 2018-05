American Museum of Natural History In New York Grappling With A Board Member Dilemma Climate-change activists have launched a campaign to get the American Museum of Natural History in New York City to sever ties with board member Rebekah Mercer, whose family foundation has poured millions of dollars into funding climate change denial organizations.

