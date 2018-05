Separatist Group ETA Announces Disbandment After Decades Of Violent Resistance In Spain After almost six decades of violent resistance to the Spanish central government, separatist group Euskadi Ta Askatasuna announced it's disbanding. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with journalist Guy Hedgecoe about the group, and what this move means for their movement and for Spain.

