De-Nature Of De-Beast Contestants must guess words that begin with the letters "D-E" based on some alternate definitions. For example, a word that means "to nullify one's ballot" could be "devote."
NPR's exciting new show featuring puzzles, word games and trivia played in front of a live audience. Ask Me Another is a co-production of NPR and WNYC.

Heard on Ask Me Another
Contestants Jacob Berman and Michelle Szpilzinger compete on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

Mike Katzif/NPR

Contestants Jacob Berman and Michelle Szpilzinger compete on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Mike Katzif/NPR

It's de-lightful, it's de-licious, it's de-humanizing! Contestants must guess words that begin with the letters "D-E" based on some alternate definitions. For example, a word that means "to nullify one's ballot" could be "devote."

Heard on Jenn Colella And The Phantom Broadway Tattoo.

