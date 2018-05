How Can Trump Turnaround His Rocky Relationship With Latinos? Steve Inskeep talks to conservative writer Henry Olson, who argues that President Trump should do more to welcome Mexican immigrants, and should commit to this in a speech marking Cinco de Mayo.

Steve Inskeep talks to conservative writer Henry Olson, who argues that President Trump should do more to welcome Mexican immigrants, and should commit to this in a speech marking Cinco de Mayo.