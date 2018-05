Bill Cosby And Roman Polanski Expelled From Motion Picture Academy A week after Bill Cosby was convicted of assaulting a woman, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences issued a statement announcing that both he and director Roman Polanski would be expelled for violating the organization's standards of conduct.

A week after Bill Cosby was convicted of assaulting a woman, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences issued a statement announcing that both he and director Roman Polanski would be expelled for violating the organization's standards of conduct.