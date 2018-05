Congress Considers Weighing In On Drug Testing For Race Horses The marquee horse race in the U.S. is this weekend: the Kentucky Derby. It's always a lavish affair. But a debate has reemerged about what drugs horses are given on race days and it's roiling the industry.

Congress Considers Weighing In On Drug Testing For Race Horses Congress Considers Weighing In On Drug Testing For Race Horses Congress Considers Weighing In On Drug Testing For Race Horses Audio will be available later today. The marquee horse race in the U.S. is this weekend: the Kentucky Derby. It's always a lavish affair. But a debate has reemerged about what drugs horses are given on race days and it's roiling the industry. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor