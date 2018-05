Months After Florida School Shooting, NRA Holds Annual Meeting As the National Rifle Association's first annual meeting since the Parkland shooting begins, David Greene talks to Ben Weger a lifetime NRA member and firearm safety instructor about what to expect.

Months After Florida School Shooting, NRA Holds Annual Meeting National Months After Florida School Shooting, NRA Holds Annual Meeting Months After Florida School Shooting, NRA Holds Annual Meeting Audio will be available later today. As the National Rifle Association's first annual meeting since the Parkland shooting begins, David Greene talks to Ben Weger a lifetime NRA member and firearm safety instructor about what to expect. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor