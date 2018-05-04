Accessibility links
As New Lynching Memorial Opens, A Look Back On America's History Of Racial Terrorism We listen back to interviews with historian Philip Dray, author of At the Hands of Persons Unknown, and James Allen, who collected postcard "souvenirs" of lynchings for Without Sanctuary.
As New Lynching Memorial Opens, A Look Back On America's History Of Racial Terrorism

Listen · 35:35
Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

At the Hands of Persons Unknown

The Lynching of Black America

by Philip Dray

At the Hands of Persons Unknown
The Lynching of Black America
Philip Dray

Without Sanctuary

Lynching Photography in America

by James Allen

Without Sanctuary
Lynching Photography in America
James Allen

