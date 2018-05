National Rifle Association Member Discusses President Trump's Speech At Meeting President Trump addressed National Rifle Association members in Dallas Friday at the group's annual meeting. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with NRA member Liston Matthews who was in the room for the president's speech, for his impressions.

