Swedish Academy Won't Award Nobel In Literature Following Sex-Abuse Scandal The Swedish Academy — the body that awards Nobel Prizes — has announced that the literature prize will not be given this year. The decision follows a spate of infighting and allegations of sexual misconduct against the husband of an Academy member.

