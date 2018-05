1,500 Hawaii Residents Ordered To Evacuate As Volcano Erupts At least 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate after the Kilauea volcano erupted on Hawaii's Big Island. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks to Hawaii Public Radio's Derrick Malama for the latest update.

1,500 Hawaii Residents Ordered To Evacuate As Volcano Erupts National 1,500 Hawaii Residents Ordered To Evacuate As Volcano Erupts 1,500 Hawaii Residents Ordered To Evacuate As Volcano Erupts Audio will be available later today. At least 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate after the Kilauea volcano erupted on Hawaii's Big Island. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks to Hawaii Public Radio's Derrick Malama for the latest update. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor