Trump Administration Talks Trade With China The U.S. sent a delegation of economic advisers to China in an attempt to avert trade war. NPR's Scott Simon asks economist Philip Levy of Northwestern University about the complex negotiations.

Trump Administration Talks Trade With China Economy Trump Administration Talks Trade With China Trump Administration Talks Trade With China Audio will be available later today. The U.S. sent a delegation of economic advisers to China in an attempt to avert trade war. NPR's Scott Simon asks economist Philip Levy of Northwestern University about the complex negotiations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor