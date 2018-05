Condola Rashad Talks Joan Of Arc On Broadway Condola Rashad stars in St. Joan on Broadway and tells NPR's Scott Simon that Joan of Arc will always be fascinating as a woman who did what she believed and led thousands of soldiers to victory.

Condola Rashad Talks Joan Of Arc On Broadway

Audio will be available later today.