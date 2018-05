DHS Ends Temporary Protected Status For Hondurans The Trump administration is ending special immigration protections for some 57,000 Hondurans. They've been allowed to live and work in the U.S. since a devastating hurricane hit Honduras 20 years ago.

The Trump administration is ending special immigration protections for some 57,000 Hondurans. They've been allowed to live and work in the U.S. since a devastating hurricane hit Honduras 20 years ago.