Russia Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Arrested Amid Anti-Putin Protests Alexei Navalny was arrested during protests in Moscow on Saturday. Demonstrators across Russia marched in opposition to President Vladimir Putin, who begins his fourth term in office Monday.

