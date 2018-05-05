Justify Wins 144th Kentucky Derby

Updated at 8:03 p.m. ET

After a day of steady rain on Churchill Downs, it was Justify who managed to cross the finish line first in the mud.

Justify brought home Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith a second Derby victory, on top of his and trainer Bob Baffert's $2 million prize. Bafftert also seals his fifth Derby win.

Despite the unpredictable conditions, history predicted the result — it's sixth consecutive Derby that a favorite has won.

Almost 3 inches of rain made for sloppy conditions at the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Entering the race, Justify was the favorite, with 5-2 odds, followed by Mendelssohn, 6-1, and My Boy Jack at 6-1.

Mendelssohn, aiming to claim the first Derby win for a Europe-hailing horse, finished last, beaten by 73¼ lengths.

Superstitious fans had been dreading the Apollo Curse. According to Sports Illustrated, no horse has won the race without starting as a 2-year-old since 1882 — when Apollo won the Kentucky Derby by defeating 4-5 favorite Runnymede.

Justify, with the best odds, and Magnum Moon, closing with 13-1, had been the only candidates in the field eligible to break the 136-year-old curse.