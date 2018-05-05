Justify Wins 144th Kentucky Derby

Updated at 8:29 p.m. ET

After a day of steady rain on Churchill Downs, it was Justify who managed to cross the finish line first in the mud.

Justify brought Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith a second Derby victory, on top of his and trainer Bob Baffert's $1.24 million of the $2 million total prize. Smith previously won aboard Giacomo in 2005. Bafftert, the Triple Crown winning trainer of American Pharoah, seals his fifth Derby win.

After charging ahead at the far turn, the undefeated colt held off Good Magic, finishing by two and a half lengths in 2 minutes 4.20 seconds. Audible, a favorite backed by Amazon's audiobook company of the same name, finished third.

Almost 3 inches of rain made for sloppy conditions at the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby. Despite the unpredictable conditions, history predicted the result — it's the sixth consecutive Derby that a favorite has won.

Entering the race, Justify was the favorite, with 5-2 odds, followed by Mendelssohn, 6-1, and My Boy Jack at 6-1. Mendelssohn, aiming to claim the first Derby win for a Europe-hailing horse, finished last, beaten by 73¼ lengths.

Superstitious fans had been dreading the Apollo Curse. According to Sports Illustrated, no horse has won the race without starting as a 2-year-old since 1882 — when Apollo won the Kentucky Derby by defeating 4-5 favorite Runnymede.

Justify, with the best odds, and Magnum Moon, closing with 13-1, had been the only candidates in the field eligible to break the 136-year-old curse.