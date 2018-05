Students Walk Out To Support Gun Rights NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Will Riley, a senior at Carlsbad High School in New Mexico. Riley organized a national school walkout for gun rights this past Wednesday.

Students Walk Out To Support Gun Rights National Students Walk Out To Support Gun Rights Students Walk Out To Support Gun Rights Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Will Riley, a senior at Carlsbad High School in New Mexico. Riley organized a national school walkout for gun rights this past Wednesday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor