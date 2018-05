Payo, The 'Terrorist' Rooster In Miami, a rooster was saved from a Santeria ceremony, and became a beloved pet. But to the neighbors, Payo is just the neighborhood bully.

Payo, The 'Terrorist' Rooster

In Miami, a rooster was saved from a Santeria ceremony, and became a beloved pet. But to the neighbors, Payo is just the neighborhood bully.