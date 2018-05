Consequences Of Abandoning Iran Nuclear Deal If the U.S. pulls out of the Iran nuclear deal, how will the European countries currently doing business with Iran respond? NPR's Michel Martin asks Robert Guest, the foreign editor of The Economist.

Consequences Of Abandoning Iran Nuclear Deal