Bees Escape Boxes While North Carolina Man Lunches

After stopping for lunch, the man returned to his truck to find the thousands of bees he had just bought were flying around inside the truck's cab. He drove home like that and didn't get stung once.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A man in North Carolina bought himself some bees - 18,000 bees to be exact. They came in three different boxes. Apparently, he wasn't in a rush to get them home because he stopped for some barbecue along the way. When he went back to his truck after lunch, the bees had escaped and were flying around the cab of his truck. He didn't know what to do, so he just started driving. He told a local news station he knew it was dangerous, but he was cool with the bees. And it was mutual because he did not get stung once. It's MORNING EDITION.

