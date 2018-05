Have You Been Affected By Opioids? Tell Us Your Story

Enlarge this image Stuart Kinlough/Getty Images/Ikon Images Stuart Kinlough/Getty Images/Ikon Images

NPR is working on a series of stories that will feature the voices of those on the frontlines of the nation's opioid crisis.

If you are open to sharing your current or recent experiences with a specific stage of addiction, please fill out the questions below — or here — and we may be in touch. We'll use first names only.