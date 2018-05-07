Pentagon Wants To Deploy 'Low-Yield' Nuclear Weapons To Deter Russia From Similar Ones Even as the Trump administration excoriates Iran and North Korea on nuclear arms, Congress is set to fund a new, "low-yield" atomic weapon. The Pentagon says one is needed to plausibly deter any plans by Russia to use smaller nukes. Critics say such a "useable" nuke would increase, not decrease, the likelihood of the nuclear war that military planners say they want to avoid.