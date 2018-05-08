Neighbors Are Divided Over Feral Peacocks In Vancouver

A man's father slipped on peacock droppings. The peacock was in a tree so he cut the tree down. The Guardian reports that the man faces a fine of up to $10,000 for taking it down without a permit.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the war of the peacocks. Neighbors are divided over feral peacocks who've lived for years in a neighborhood in Vancouver, Canada. Some love the peacocks. Some hate them but exercised Canadian restraint for years until a man's father slipped on peacock droppings. The peacock was in a tree, so Parminder Brar cut down that tree. The Guardian reports he now faces a fine of up to $10,000 for chopping without a permit. It's MORNING EDITION.

