Margaret Reid Did Well Betting Kentucky Derby Races

After carefully analyzing the odds, she picked the winning horses in five consecutive derby races. She spent $18 on her bet and by the time Justify won the main race, Reid had won $1.2 million.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Placing bets on the Kentucky Derby is part of the fun - right? - a good excuse to pick a horse to cheer for during those exhilarating couple of minutes around the track. Racing fan Margaret Reid got more than a good time, though. After carefully analyzing the odds, she picked the winning horses in five consecutive Derby races. She spent 18 bucks on the bet, and by the time Justify won the race, Reid had won $1.2 million - almost as much as the winning horse and his owners took home. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.