Several Key States Hold Primaires On Tuesday Primaries are being held Tuesday in West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina. Those states include some of the most competitive Senate races in 2018.

Several Key States Hold Primaires On Tuesday Several Key States Hold Primaires On Tuesday Several Key States Hold Primaires On Tuesday Audio will be available later today. Primaries are being held Tuesday in West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina. Those states include some of the most competitive Senate races in 2018. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor