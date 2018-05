Bank Of America Loan Calls Into Question Its Recent Weapons Pledge Bank of America has pledged to stop making loans to the manufacturers of "military-style" weapons, but it is also one of the banks providing financing to help Remington Outdoor emerge from bankruptcy.

Bank of America has pledged to stop making loans to the manufacturers of "military-style" weapons, but it is also one of the banks providing financing to help Remington Outdoor emerge from bankruptcy.