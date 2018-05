New York Attorney General Resigns Amid Abuse Allegations The sudden resignation of New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has touched off a major political shuffle. Schneiderman was considered a leader of the #Metoo movement and a major opponent of the Trump administration. Now, four women are accusing him of assault.

New York Attorney General Resigns Amid Abuse Allegations National New York Attorney General Resigns Amid Abuse Allegations New York Attorney General Resigns Amid Abuse Allegations Audio will be available later today. The sudden resignation of New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has touched off a major political shuffle. Schneiderman was considered a leader of the #Metoo movement and a major opponent of the Trump administration. Now, four women are accusing him of assault. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor