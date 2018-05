New York State Assemblywoman Weighs In On Attorney General's Resignation NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with New York State Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes about the sudden resignation of New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, following multiple accusations of physical and verbal assault.

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with New York State Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes about the sudden resignation of New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, following multiple accusations of physical and verbal assault.