Jimmy O. Yang on 'Silicon Valley' and 'How To American' The comedian and actor talks to Sam about his immigrant experience and making it in Hollywood, which he writes about in a new book, "How To American: An Immigrant's Guide To Disappointing Your Parents." Jimmy stars as immigrant programmer Jìan-Yáng on the HBO comedy "Silicon Valley." Email the show at samsanders@npr.org and tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with feels.