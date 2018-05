House Rolls Back Guidance On Auto Lending NPR's David Greene speaks to Rep. Jeb Hensarling and the Center for Responsible Lending's Debbie Goldstein about the vote to repeal CFPB guidance meant to protect car buyers from discriminatory loans.

NPR's David Greene speaks to Rep. Jeb Hensarling and the Center for Responsible Lending's Debbie Goldstein about the vote to repeal CFPB guidance meant to protect car buyers from discriminatory loans.