European Leaders Respond To Trump's Iran Deal Pullout Going against advice from European allies, President Trump has pulled out of the Iran deal and says he will reimpose economic sanctions. Now European leaders are reacting.

European Leaders Respond To Trump's Iran Deal Pullout Europe European Leaders Respond To Trump's Iran Deal Pullout European Leaders Respond To Trump's Iran Deal Pullout Audio will be available later today. Going against advice from European allies, President Trump has pulled out of the Iran deal and says he will reimpose economic sanctions. Now European leaders are reacting. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor