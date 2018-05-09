Dr. Drai Beats Dr. Dre

The rapper Dr. Dre tried to stop gynecologist Draion Burch from going by Dr. Drai. The rapper filed a trademark dispute, but the U.S. trademark office did not see any risk of confusion.

Good Morning. I'm David Greene. For a gynecologist in Pennsylvania, the legal troubles began when he tried to trademark his nickname. Dr. Draion Burch wanted to go by Dr. Drai, which did not sit well with Dr. Dre. The rapper filed a trademark dispute saying this could cause confusion, especially given that Dr. Drai the doctor makes audiobooks. The United States Trademark Office did not see any risk of confusion and dismissed the complaint filed by Dr. Dre the rapper. It's MORNING EDITION.

