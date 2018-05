Dr. Drai Beats Dr. Dre The rapper Dr. Dre tried to stop gynecologist Draion Burch from going by Dr. Drai. The rapper filed a trademark dispute, but the U.S. trademark office did not see any risk of confusion.

Dr. Drai Beats Dr. Dre Strange News Dr. Drai Beats Dr. Dre Dr. Drai Beats Dr. Dre Audio will be available later today. The rapper Dr. Dre tried to stop gynecologist Draion Burch from going by Dr. Drai. The rapper filed a trademark dispute, but the U.S. trademark office did not see any risk of confusion. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor