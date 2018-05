Chef Adam Perry Lang Opens Steakhouse, Starring His Handmade Knives Chef and meat master Adam Perry Lang opens a giant steakhouse Thursday on the storied corner of Hollywood and Vine. But thhe real star will be his handmade knives. He forged them himself in a backyard workshop in southern California.

