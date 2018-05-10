Ford Truck Production Stops As Company Scrambles To Find Another Part Supplier Ford Motor Company is scrambling to find another supplier that can make a key part for its highest profit vehicle, the Ford F-150 pickup, after an explosion and fire at a key parts supplier. Ford has shut down its truck plants, and it's likely there will be a ripple effect because the plant made parts for other automakers, too.

Ford Truck Production Stops As Company Scrambles To Find Another Part Supplier Business Ford Truck Production Stops As Company Scrambles To Find Another Part Supplier Ford Truck Production Stops As Company Scrambles To Find Another Part Supplier Audio will be available later today. Ford Motor Company is scrambling to find another supplier that can make a key part for its highest profit vehicle, the Ford F-150 pickup, after an explosion and fire at a key parts supplier. Ford has shut down its truck plants, and it's likely there will be a ripple effect because the plant made parts for other automakers, too. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor