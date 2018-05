Raising Home Prices Lead To Worries Of Another Housing Market Bubble Ten years after the financial crisis, the housing market is booming again. In some metropolitan areas, only 25 percent of residents can afford to buy a home. Are we in another housing bubble?

Raising Home Prices Lead To Worries Of Another Housing Market Bubble Business Raising Home Prices Lead To Worries Of Another Housing Market Bubble Raising Home Prices Lead To Worries Of Another Housing Market Bubble Audio will be available later today. Ten years after the financial crisis, the housing market is booming again. In some metropolitan areas, only 25 percent of residents can afford to buy a home. Are we in another housing bubble? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor