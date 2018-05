Rudy Giuliani: Trump's Visible And Unscripted New Lawyer Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined President Trump's legal team recently and went on a raucous media blitz. His path to Trump's side follows a decade of laying low outside of politics.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined President Trump's legal team recently and went on a raucous media blitz. His path to Trump's side follows a decade of laying low outside of politics.