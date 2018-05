Multiple Failures Led To Deaths Of 4 Troops In Niger, Pentagon Report Says The Pentagon released a report on the deaths of 4 U.S. and 5 Nigerian soldiers last fall in Tongo Tongo, Niger. David Greene talks to retired Army Brigadier Gen. Donald Bolduc about the investigation.

