Will Americans Held In Iran Be Affected By Trump Dropping The Nuclear Deal? Rachel Martin talks to Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian, about the U.S. withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, and what it could mean for U.S. citizens who are held by the Iranian regime.

