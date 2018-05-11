Elvis Presley's Diamond-Encrusted Omega Watch To Be Auctioned Off

A watch given to Elvis Presley is going up for auction this weekend in Switzerland. Elvis was presented with a special Omega watch in February 1961 to mark him selling 75 million records.

(SOUNDBITE OF ELVIS PRESLEY SONG, "DONCHA' THINK IT'S TIME")

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

What do you get a person who has sold 75 million records for you?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DONCHA' THINK IT'S TIME")

ELVIS PRESLEY: (Singing) Love me, honey. Tell me your mine. Don't you think it's time?

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

If you're RCA Records in 1961 and the person is Elvis Presley, you get him a watch and not just any ordinary watch but an Omega watch decorated with 44 cut diamonds.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALEX GHOTBI: And on the back, there's an engraving that says, to Elvis, 75 million records, RCA Victor, December 25, 1960.

CORNISH: That's Alex Ghotbi reading the date Elvis Presley hit that 75 million sales mark.

KELLY: Ghotbi is head of sales for Phillips Watches in Geneva, which is auctioning off Elvis' watch tomorrow. Now, how the watch got into their hands is quite a story. Ghotbi says the king was fond of his watch, but, you know, sentiment only goes so far.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GHOTBI: One day, Elvis was in Las Vegas in a casino, and some chap comes up to him and sits next to him at the table. Elvis looks at his neighbor's wrist and compliments on his watch. The man in question also compliments Elvis on this watch which he's wearing, which is this Omega retailed by Tiffany and Co. And Elvis suggests that they trade watches, which they did.

CORNISH: Ghotbi says Presley got a Hamilton watch in exchange. Now, the heirs of the man who got the Omega are the ones selling it off at auction.

KELLY: The auction house estimates Elvis Presley's watch could fetch $50,000 to $100,000 tomorrow.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GOOD LUCK CHARM")

PRESLEY: (Singing) Come on and be my little good luck, you sweet delight. I want a good luck charm hanging on my arm to have - to have - to hold - to hold tonight.

