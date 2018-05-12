Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Line up, panelists. It's time for a game we're calling...

BILL KURTIS, HOST:

Mitt Romney's Favorite Meats.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Mitt Romney is running for office again - Senate in Utah. And that means he is doing his best to appear like a normal human being.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: During a speech this week, he shared a bit about his favorite meats. So we've decided we're going to ask all of you what meat makes Mitt Romney happy.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: Get it right. You get a point. We have three questions. Here we go. First one's for you, Helen. Which of these is a real quote from Mitt Romney about his favorite meat? Is it...

SAGAL: Foie gras is my favorite. I spread it on Rafalca's saddle and lick it right off.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Or is it...

KURTIS: My favorite meat is hot dog. That is my favorite meat.

(LAUGHTER)

HELEN HONG: This is a stumper.

SAGAL: It really is.

ALONZO BODDEN: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: I'm going to go with the hot dog.

SAGAL: You're right.

HONG: Oh.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: That's what he said.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: But by saying my favorite meat is hot dog...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Not only do you confirm you've never eaten a hot dog but that you've never even said the words hot dog.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right. The next one is for you, Alonzo. Which of these is a real thing that Mitt Romney said about his second favorite meat?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Is it...

KURTIS: I love a nice prime rib drizzled in a red wine reduction and topped with lots of asparagus.

SAGAL: Or...

KURTIS: My second favorite meat is hamburger.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: I like hot dog best, and I like hamburger next best.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: This one's going to be a stretch.

SAGAL: Yes, it is.

BODDEN: But I'm going to go with hamburger.

SAGAL: You're right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: That's what he said.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: To Mitt Romney, hamburger is second favorite meat - hot dog, the best.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Hamburger - hamburger the second best. All right, Janelle, we're not leaving you out. We've got one for you. In 2012, Mitt shared his favorite recipe for meat.

SAGAL: It's called Mitt and Ann Romney's sweet pork burritos. Which of these are real ingredients?

KURTIS: Plain old cheddar and two cans of Dr Pepper.

SAGAL: Or...

KURTIS: One canned hot dog, one canned hamburger.

(LAUGHTER)

JANELLE JAMES: I think it's amazing what we let men with gray temples get away with.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

JAMES: But I'm going to go with that can of hamburger.

SAGAL: Can of hamburger?

JAMES: (Laughter).

SAGAL: No, it was the cheddar and two cans of Dr Pepper.

(LAUGHTER)

JAMES: That was a fake-out.

SAGAL: It was. We fooled you. Plain old cheddar and two cans of Dr Pepper - he specifies that the Dr Pepper must not be generic. He says it's his favorite recipe but is not best as hot dog's the best.

(LAUGHTER)

JAMES: Oh, my gosh.

SAGAL: Mitt Romney.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE METERS SONG, "STAY AWAY")

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists are getting married. It's a true love Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

