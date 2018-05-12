Prediction

Our panelists predict, after "Be Best," what will be the next slogan to come out of the White House.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next slogan to come out of the White House? Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Believe me. He who smelt it dealt it.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Believe me.

SAGAL: Believe me.

HONG: Believe me...

SAGAL: Janelle James.

JANELLE JAMES: Hope change.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Hopefully, it's, we're sorry.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS, HOST:

Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Helen Hong, Janelle James, Alonzo Bodden.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.