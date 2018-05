A DACA Recipient Graduates Amid Deportation Fears NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Jessica Moreno-Caycho, a DACA recipient who is graduating this May from Virginia Commonwealth University. She chronicles her experience of uncertainty.

A DACA Recipient Graduates Amid Deportation Fears