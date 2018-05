A Busy Time For Migrating Birds Migratory birds are flocking to northwest Ohio before they fly across Lake Erie — and so are thousands of birders from around the world.

A Busy Time For Migrating Birds Animals A Busy Time For Migrating Birds A Busy Time For Migrating Birds Audio will be available later today. Migratory birds are flocking to northwest Ohio before they fly across Lake Erie — and so are thousands of birders from around the world. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor