The $1 Fentanyl Drug Test Public health experts are encouraging drug users to test their drugs for fentanyl with a $1 strip. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Traci Green of Brown University about the technology.

The $1 Fentanyl Drug Test Health The $1 Fentanyl Drug Test The $1 Fentanyl Drug Test Audio will be available later today. Public health experts are encouraging drug users to test their drugs for fentanyl with a $1 strip. NPR's Scott Simon talks to Traci Green of Brown University about the technology. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor