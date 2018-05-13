Accessibility links
Sunday Puzzle: What's In A Boy's Name? NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro and puzzlemaster Will Shortz play the puzzle this week with Haig Donabedian from Toledo, Ohio.
Sunday Puzzle: What's In A Boy's Name?

Listen · 5:48
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/610777747/610777748" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Weekly Quiz From NPR Puzzlemaster Will Shortz

Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday

On-air challenge: Change one letter in each word to get a familiar boy's name.

Ex. ALIAS —> ELIAS
1. STEWARD
2. LEOPARD
3. LUSHER
4. CORDON
5. TREMOR
6. THRONE
7. HERALD
8. QUINCE
9. ENROLL
10. TIBIAS
11. CHEATER
12. FOR RENT
For the last one, think of two different answers, which change different letters in the word
13 & 14. BARON

Last week's challenge: Name a person with a certain kind of disorder. Drop the first two letters and the last letter of the word, and you'll name a country. What is it?

Challenge answer: Pyromaniac —> Romania

Winner: Haig Donabedian of Toledo, Ohio

Next week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Peter Collins of Ann Arbor, Mich. Think of a two-word phrase a child might shout when walking in the front door. Rearrange the letters and add an "E" at the end, and you get the next two words the child might shout. These are both common expressions. What are they?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, May 17 at 3 p.m. ET.

