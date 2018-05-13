Sunday Puzzle: What's In A Boy's Name?

On-air challenge: Change one letter in each word to get a familiar boy's name.

Ex. ALIAS —> ELIAS

1. STEWARD

2. LEOPARD

3. LUSHER

4. CORDON

5. TREMOR

6. THRONE

7. HERALD

8. QUINCE

9. ENROLL

10. TIBIAS

11. CHEATER

12. FOR RENT

For the last one, think of two different answers, which change different letters in the word

13 & 14. BARON

Last week's challenge: Name a person with a certain kind of disorder. Drop the first two letters and the last letter of the word, and you'll name a country. What is it?

Challenge answer: Pyromaniac —> Romania

Winner: Haig Donabedian of Toledo, Ohio

Next week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Peter Collins of Ann Arbor, Mich. Think of a two-word phrase a child might shout when walking in the front door. Rearrange the letters and add an "E" at the end, and you get the next two words the child might shout. These are both common expressions. What are they?

Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.