First Lady Melania Trump Hospitalized After Treatment For Kidney Condition

First lady Melania Trump is expected to be hospitalized all week after undergoing a surgical procedure to treat a kidney condition.

Communications director Stephanie Grisham tells NPR the first lady is "is doing well." In a statement, she said Trump underwent an embolization procedure on Monday morning to treat a benign kidney condition. She said the procedure was successful and without complications.

The first lady is being hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., outside of Washington, D.C.

In the statement, Grisham said, "The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."

The president spoke with the first lady before the procedure and with a doctor at Walter Reed after the procedure, a White House official also told NPR.

Last week, Trump unveiled her "Be Best" campaign focused on bullying, social media, opioid abuse and other challenges facing American children.